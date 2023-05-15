Prospera Financial Services Inc Makes New Investment in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 123 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Booking by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 251 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in Booking by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,011 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,304,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its stake in Booking by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 1,423 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Ensemble Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Booking by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ensemble Capital Management LLC now owns 26,421 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,415,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC increased its stake in Booking by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 833 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on BKNG. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,050.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Booking from $1,750.00 to $3,000.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Booking from $2,910.00 to $3,000.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Booking from $2,750.00 to $3,000.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,600.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,749.08.

Booking Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of BKNG stock opened at $2,630.82 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $97.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.80, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.33. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,616.85 and a 1-year high of $2,731.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,593.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2,316.69.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $11.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.63 by $1.97. The business had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. Booking had a net margin of 22.14% and a return on equity of 148.40%. The company’s revenue was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.90 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 134.36 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Booking

In other Booking news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 427 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,427.11, for a total transaction of $1,036,375.97. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,241,947.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Booking news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 427 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,427.11, for a total transaction of $1,036,375.97. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,241,947.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 36 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,418.64, for a total transaction of $87,071.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 651 shares in the company, valued at $1,574,534.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,397 shares of company stock worth $6,117,981 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

