Prospera Financial Services Inc Makes New Investment in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,267 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in EOG Resources by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 9,118 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,197 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 397 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 2,705 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FSM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,018 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. 87.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

EOG Resources Trading Down 0.1 %

EOG opened at $110.42 on Monday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.16 and a twelve month high of $150.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.53.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The energy exploration company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $6.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.28 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 30.34% and a net margin of 33.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 51.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.00 earnings per share. Analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 17th will be paid a $0.825 dividend. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 14th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.64%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $152.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.42.

EOG Resources Profile

(Get Rating)

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.