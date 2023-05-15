Prospera Financial Services Inc Makes New Investment in Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:IPKW)

Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:IPKW – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 8,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $4,954,000. Kellett Schaffner Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF by 376.3% in the 4th quarter. Kellett Schaffner Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 49,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after purchasing an additional 39,253 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF by 2,631.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 22,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 21,476 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 436,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,621,000 after purchasing an additional 18,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $342,000.

Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ IPKW opened at $33.98 on Monday. Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF has a twelve month low of $28.28 and a twelve month high of $37.63. The company has a market cap of $81.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.39 and its 200 day moving average is $34.71.

Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 21st were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This is an increase from Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 20th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.83%.

The Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF (IPKW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a modified market-cap-weighted index of global ex-US companies that have reduced their outstanding shares by at least 5% in the past year. IPKW was launched on Mar 6, 2014 and is managed by Invesco.

