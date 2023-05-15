Prospera Financial Services Inc Makes New Investment in R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM)

Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 24,343 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in R1 RCM by 58.1% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 785,896 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $8,605,000 after purchasing an additional 288,819 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of R1 RCM by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 351,600 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $3,850,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of R1 RCM by 204.0% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,402,194 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $27,508,000 after acquiring an additional 1,611,891 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of R1 RCM by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 41,092 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 3,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of R1 RCM by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 30,495 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 4,680 shares during the last quarter. 97.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get R1 RCM alerts:

Insider Transactions at R1 RCM

In other news, President John M. Sparby sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.36, for a total transaction of $327,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 243,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,989,009.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, President John M. Sparby sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.36, for a total value of $327,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 243,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,989,009.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lee Rivas purchased 71,767 shares of R1 RCM stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.93 per share, with a total value of $999,714.31. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 71,767 shares in the company, valued at $999,714.31. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 59.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

R1 RCM Stock Down 0.9 %

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on RCM shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of R1 RCM from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of R1 RCM from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Truist Financial cut shares of R1 RCM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of R1 RCM from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of R1 RCM from $17.50 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.25.

Shares of R1 RCM stock opened at $16.23 on Monday. R1 RCM Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.71 and a 52-week high of $27.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.85 and a 200 day moving average of $13.01. The company has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.57, a P/E/G ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 0.84.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The healthcare provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $532.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $519.28 million. R1 RCM had a negative return on equity of 1.02% and a negative net margin of 4.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that R1 RCM Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About R1 RCM

(Get Rating)

R1 RCM, Inc engages in the provision of revenue cycle management to healthcare providers. It offers end-to-end, modular revenue cycle, and physician advisory services. The company was founded by Mary Ann Tolan and J. Michael Cline in July 2003 and is headquartered in Murray, UT.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for R1 RCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for R1 RCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.