Prospera Financial Services Inc Purchases 414 Shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF (NASDAQ:RFEU)

Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its position in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF (NASDAQ:RFEU – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,847 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 414 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF by 117.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $252,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $446,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF by 586.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 45,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,253,000 after purchasing an additional 38,594 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF stock opened at $61.22 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.18 million, a P/E ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $61.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.76. First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF has a 52 week low of $48.94 and a 52 week high of $65.75.

About First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF

The First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF (RFEU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks capital appreciation from developed European stocks selected using a factor approach. The manager has discretion to currency-hedge up to 100% of the portfolio.

