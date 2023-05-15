Prospera Financial Services Inc Purchases 453 Shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK)

Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its position in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,520 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 453 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 59.6% in the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 1,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC bought a new stake in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $106,000.

Shares of HACK stock opened at $45.70 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.61. ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF has a one year low of $40.65 and a one year high of $51.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 23.57 and a beta of 0.93.

The ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (HACK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Prime Cyber Defense index. The fund tracks a tiered, equal-weighted index that targets companies actively involved in providing cybersecurity technology and services. HACK was launched on Nov 11, 2014 and is managed by ETF Managers Group.

