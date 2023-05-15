Prospera Financial Services Inc Purchases New Position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ)

Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 5,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aspire Wealth Management Corp purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 45.7% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 148.1% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares in the last quarter.
Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Stock Up 0.1 %
Shares of SPHQ opened at $47.36 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 0.94. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a twelve month low of $39.18 and a twelve month high of $48.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.71.
Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Profile
The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.
