Prospera Financial Services Inc Purchases New Shares in iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI)

Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 8,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FXI. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $614,000 after buying an additional 2,680 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,298 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 68.2% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 34,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 14,135 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 79,636 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,546,000 after purchasing an additional 5,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $356,000.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of FXI opened at $27.79 on Monday. iShares China Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $20.87 and a 12-month high of $34.83. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.51. The stock has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a PE ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 0.44.

About iShares China Large-Cap ETF

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

