Prospera Financial Services Inc Purchases New Shares in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 4,917 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,548 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 16,443 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 7,669 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 18,663 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $888,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,416 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. 45.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BNS shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from $86.00 to $77.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Bank of Nova Scotia in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Scotiabank lowered Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Barclays lowered Bank of Nova Scotia from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.15.

Bank of Nova Scotia Stock Down 0.5 %

BNS stock opened at $49.08 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.49 billion, a PE ratio of 8.83, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.02. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a twelve month low of $45.26 and a twelve month high of $68.59. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.61.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The bank reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.15). Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 15.08% and a net margin of 17.03%. The business had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.10 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of Nova Scotia Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th were paid a $0.774 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.31%. This is a positive change from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.68%.

About Bank of Nova Scotia

The Bank of Nova Scotia engages in the provision of financial products and services including personal, commercial, corporate, and investment banking. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, Global Banking and Markets, and Other. The Other segment includes group treasury and smaller operating segments.

