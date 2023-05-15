Prospera Financial Services Inc Purchases New Shares in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 4,422 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TransUnion during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 42.7% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 742 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in shares of TransUnion during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 86.5% during the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 485 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 3,038.9% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,094 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.02% of the company’s stock.

TransUnion Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of TransUnion stock opened at $66.90 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $12.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $62.75 and its 200 day moving average is $63.01. TransUnion has a twelve month low of $50.32 and a twelve month high of $90.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

TransUnion Announces Dividend

TransUnion ( NYSE:TRU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The business services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $902.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $904.34 million. TransUnion had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 14.47%. Research analysts anticipate that TransUnion will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.79%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TRU. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of TransUnion from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TransUnion in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of TransUnion from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of TransUnion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of TransUnion from $74.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at TransUnion

In other TransUnion news, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 7,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.63, for a total transaction of $439,567.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,503,927.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Todd C. Skinner sold 25,989 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $1,559,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,724,940. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 7,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.63, for a total transaction of $439,567.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,503,927.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,235 shares of company stock valued at $2,457,958. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

About TransUnion

TransUnion engages in the provision of information and risk management solutions. It also provides consumer reports, risk scores, analytical services, and decision-making capabilities to businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Markets, International, Consumer Interactive, and Corporate.

