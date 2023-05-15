Prospera Financial Services Inc Purchases New Stake in Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK)

Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,753 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Westlake during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new position in Westlake during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new position in Westlake during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Westlake by 128.3% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 516 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Westlake during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 26.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Westlake alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WLK. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Westlake from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Bank of America lowered shares of Westlake from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $142.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Westlake from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Westlake from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Westlake from $125.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Westlake currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.00.

Westlake Stock Performance

Westlake stock opened at $114.47 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $113.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.67. Westlake Co. has a 52-week low of $81.29 and a 52-week high of $137.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 1.24.

Westlake (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $1.00. Westlake had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 12.49%. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Westlake Co. will post 10.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Westlake Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a $0.357 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Westlake’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.77%.

Westlake Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Westlake Corp. Is a global diversified industrial company, which engages in the manufacturing and supplying of essential products. It operates through the Performance and Essential Materials, and Housing and Infrastructure Products segments. The Performance and Essential Materials segment includes Westlake North American Vinyls, Westlake North American Chlor-alkali and Derivatives, Westlake European and Asian Chlorovinyls, Westlake Olefins, Westlake Polyethylene, and Westlake Epoxy.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Westlake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westlake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.