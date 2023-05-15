Prospera Financial Services Inc Purchases Shares of 12,907 Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF)

Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 12,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CEF. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 120,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,878,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 10,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 13.0% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. increased its position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 44,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 107,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,924,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter.

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:CEF opened at $19.18 on Monday. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust has a 12 month low of $15.11 and a 12 month high of $20.12.

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust Company Profile

Sprott Physical Gold & Silver Trust operates as a closed-ended investment fund/investment trust. The company was founded on October 26, 2017 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

