Prospera Financial Services Inc Purchases Shares of 1,789 Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 1,789 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 51.1% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 207 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 80.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 309 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 42.8% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 591 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. 81.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE CFR opened at $97.36 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a PE ratio of 9.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.55 and a 1 year high of $160.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $105.46 and its 200-day moving average is $126.00.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Dividend Announcement

Cullen/Frost Bankers ( NYSE:CFR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The bank reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $505.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $503.93 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 30.40% and a return on equity of 21.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.51 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 9.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.77%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $154.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Raymond James cut shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $155.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. They set a “sell” rating and a $107.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $136.00 to $114.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.69.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Paul Bracher sold 5,848 shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.97, for a total transaction of $765,912.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 92,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,158,468.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Paul Bracher sold 5,848 shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.97, for a total transaction of $765,912.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 92,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,158,468.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Phillip D. Green acquired 9,500 shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $106.59 per share, for a total transaction of $1,012,605.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 114,729 shares in the company, valued at $12,228,964.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 23,200 shares of company stock valued at $2,411,376 in the last 90 days. 2.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Profile

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services. It operates through the Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors segments. The Banking segment operates commercial and consumer banking services. The Frost Wealth Advisors segment includes fee-based services within private trust, retirement services, and financial management services.

