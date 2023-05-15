Prospera Financial Services Inc Purchases Shares of 3,111 Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV)

Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 3,111 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ALV. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Autoliv by 52.5% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 526 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Autoliv during the third quarter valued at $69,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new stake in Autoliv during the second quarter valued at $72,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Autoliv during the third quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Autoliv by 102.2% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 548 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.63% of the company’s stock.

Autoliv Stock Performance

ALV stock opened at $87.99 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.41, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.09. Autoliv, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.74 and a fifty-two week high of $96.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Autoliv Announces Dividend

Autoliv ( NYSE:ALV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 21st. The auto parts company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. Autoliv had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 16.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Autoliv, Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 24th. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.23%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Autoliv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Nordea Equity Research lowered shares of Autoliv from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Autoliv from $81.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Autoliv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Autoliv from $97.00 to $93.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.77.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Autoliv news, insider Fredrik Westin sold 538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.21, for a total value of $47,994.98. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,638 shares in the company, valued at $235,335.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Autoliv news, insider Magnus Jarlegren sold 402 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.66, for a total transaction of $36,847.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $383,505.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Fredrik Westin sold 538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.21, for a total value of $47,994.98. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $235,335.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,445 shares of company stock worth $231,505. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Autoliv Profile

Autoliv, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of automotive safety systems. The firm’s products include passive safety systems, including modules and components for passenger and driver airbags, side airbags, curtain airbags, seatbelts and steering wheels. It also supplies anti-whiplash systems and pedestrian protection systems.

