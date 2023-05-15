Prospera Financial Services Inc Purchases Shares of 36,508 Destination XL Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXLG)

Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Destination XL Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXLG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 36,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Destination XL Group in the third quarter valued at $1,951,000. CenterBook Partners LP boosted its holdings in Destination XL Group by 601.3% in the third quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 171,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $932,000 after purchasing an additional 147,428 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Destination XL Group by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 687,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,639,000 after purchasing an additional 146,637 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Destination XL Group in the third quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Destination XL Group in the third quarter worth about $103,000. 67.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Anthony Gaeta sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.25, for a total transaction of $62,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 133,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $835,693.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Anthony Gaeta sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.25, for a total transaction of $62,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 133,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $835,693.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Awm Investment Company, Inc. sold 26,677 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.19, for a total transaction of $165,130.63. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,399,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,181,648.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Destination XL Group stock opened at $4.45 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.10. The company has a market cap of $278.66 million, a P/E ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.37. Destination XL Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.27 and a fifty-two week high of $7.57.

Destination XL Group (NASDAQ:DXLG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. Destination XL Group had a net margin of 16.33% and a return on equity of 47.62%. The business had revenue of $143.88 million during the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Destination XL Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Destination XL Group, Inc is engaged in the retail of specialty products. It offers shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, activewear, suiting, underwear and lounge, shoes, and accessories. It distributes its products under the following brand names: Destination X, DXL, DXL Men’s Apparel, DXL Outlets, Casual Male XL, and Casual Male XL Outlets.

