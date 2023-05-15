Prospera Financial Services Inc Purchases Shares of 4,114 CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 4,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMX. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of CarMax in the fourth quarter valued at about $327,964,000. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI raised its position in shares of CarMax by 46.1% in the third quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 2,588,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,915,000 after purchasing an additional 817,285 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of CarMax by 29.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,548,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,400,000 after purchasing an additional 805,438 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its position in shares of CarMax by 31.7% in the third quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,247,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,397,000 after purchasing an additional 540,819 shares during the period. Finally, First Pacific Advisors LP raised its position in shares of CarMax by 34.9% in the third quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 1,944,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,404,000 after purchasing an additional 503,035 shares during the period.

KMX stock opened at $71.16 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17. CarMax, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.10 and a 12 month high of $106.24. The firm has a market cap of $11.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $65.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.68.

CarMax ( NYSE:KMX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 11th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.20. CarMax had a net margin of 1.63% and a return on equity of 8.85%. The firm had revenue of $5.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that CarMax, Inc. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on KMX shares. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of CarMax from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Stephens lowered their price target on shares of CarMax from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of CarMax from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of CarMax from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of CarMax from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.40.

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operators. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment consists of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

