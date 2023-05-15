Prospera Financial Services Inc Purchases Shares of 4,738 New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR)

Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,738 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of New Jersey Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of New Jersey Resources in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of New Jersey Resources by 116.0% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 676 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of New Jersey Resources by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of New Jersey Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $79,000. 74.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get New Jersey Resources alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Patrick J. Migliaccio sold 2,040 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $104,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 38,129 shares in the company, valued at $1,944,579. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

New Jersey Resources Stock Up 0.9 %

NJR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of New Jersey Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of New Jersey Resources from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of New Jersey Resources from $46.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, New Jersey Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.50.

New Jersey Resources stock opened at $50.30 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a PE ratio of 16.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.65. New Jersey Resources Co. has a twelve month low of $38.07 and a twelve month high of $55.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.22 and a 200-day moving average of $50.24.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $644.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $954.32 million. New Jersey Resources had a net margin of 10.94% and a return on equity of 14.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.36 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that New Jersey Resources Co. will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

New Jersey Resources Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 13th. New Jersey Resources’s payout ratio is 51.66%.

New Jersey Resources Profile

(Get Rating)

New Jersey Resources Corp. is a holding company. The firm provides safe and reliable natural gas and clean energy services, including transportation, distribution, asset management and home services. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, Storage and Transportation, and Home Services and Other.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for New Jersey Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Jersey Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.