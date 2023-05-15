Prospera Financial Services Inc Purchases Shares of 4,809 Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,809 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 2.1% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,305 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 10,644 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $606,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 1.2% in the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 36,252 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group boosted its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 7,378 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 9.7% in the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 5,201 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. 96.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on HALO shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. SVB Securities cut shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Halozyme Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.30.

Halozyme Therapeutics Price Performance

HALO stock opened at $32.98 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.79, a quick ratio of 4.88 and a current ratio of 5.65. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.85 and a 52 week high of $59.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.96 and its 200 day moving average is $46.83. The firm has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.21.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 30.62% and a return on equity of 141.30%. The company had revenue of $181.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.07 million. Research analysts predict that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Halozyme Therapeutics news, CEO Helen Torley sold 11,061 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.26, for a total value of $544,864.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 633,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,214,387.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 10,000 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 141,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,108,796. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Helen Torley sold 11,061 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.26, for a total transaction of $544,864.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 633,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,214,387.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 73,586 shares of company stock valued at $3,367,746 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Halozyme Therapeutics Company Profile

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

