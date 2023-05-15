Prospera Financial Services Inc Raises Stock Position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD)

Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 22,946 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,222 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,536,759 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $182,873,000 after buying an additional 167,869 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 5.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,454,170 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $118,665,000 after buying an additional 567,365 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 5.8% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,914,220 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $81,991,000 after buying an additional 435,063 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 8.2% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,331,623 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,515,000 after buying an additional 252,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 16.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,123,053 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,288,000 after buying an additional 443,800 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, COO Jason Rickard sold 16,746 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.41, for a total transaction of $191,071.86. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 350,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,994,378.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Ironwood Pharmaceuticals news, COO Jason Rickard sold 16,746 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.41, for a total value of $191,071.86. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 350,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,994,378.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ronald Silver sold 2,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.41, for a total transaction of $33,419.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 101,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,158,571.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 161,931 shares of company stock valued at $1,790,377. 13.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of IRWD stock opened at $10.13 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.29. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 0.95. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.73 and a twelve month high of $12.66.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $104.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.60 million. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 43.63% and a return on equity of 29.40%. The company’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a healthcare company, which engages in the development and commercialization of Gastrointestinal (GI) products. It operates through the Human Therapeutics segment. The company was founded on January 5, 1998 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

