Prospera Financial Services Inc Reduces Stake in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF (NYSEARCA:ALTL)

Prospera Financial Services Inc lessened its holdings in shares of Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF (NYSEARCA:ALTL – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,875 shares of the company’s stock after selling 290 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF by 23,433.3% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 703 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000.

Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:ALTL opened at $36.00 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.92. Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF has a 1 year low of $34.16 and a 1 year high of $45.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $792 million, a PE ratio of 15.62 and a beta of 0.91.

Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF Company Profile

The Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF (ALTL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index that alternates exposure between low volatility and high-beta US stocks, weighted by momentum. ALTL was launched on Jun 24, 2020 and is managed by Pacer.

