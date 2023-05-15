Prospera Financial Services Inc Sells 168,219 Shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK)

Prospera Financial Services Inc reduced its holdings in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK – Get Rating) by 95.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,259 shares of the company’s stock after selling 168,219 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF were worth $238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PSK. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 51,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,018,000 after purchasing an additional 3,431 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 43,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after acquiring an additional 3,605 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 5,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF during the 1st quarter worth $144,000. Finally, Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 26,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after buying an additional 457 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF alerts:

SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF Price Performance

SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF stock opened at $32.63 on Monday. SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF has a 52 week low of $31.68 and a 52 week high of $38.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.64 and a 200-day moving average of $34.33.

SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF Profile

SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the total return of the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Securities Aggregate Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of non-convertible preferred stock and securities that are functionally equivalent to preferred stock, including, but not limited to, depositary preferred securities, perpetual subordinated debt and certain securities issued by banks and other financial institutions that are eligible for capital treatment with respect to such instruments akin to that received for issuance of straight preferred stock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.