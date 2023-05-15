Prospera Financial Services Inc Sells 2,288 Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Prospera Financial Services Inc reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating) by 30.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,173 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,288 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Element Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 101.6% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $32,000.

BATS:FLOT opened at $50.51 on Monday. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $50.76 and a 1-year high of $51.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.37.

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

