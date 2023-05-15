Prospera Financial Services Inc Sells 5,129 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Prospera Financial Services Inc trimmed its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV – Get Rating) by 53.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,430 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,129 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EFAV. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 57,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,178,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 42.1% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 4,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 1,398 shares during the last quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 11,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Founders Financial Securities LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 14,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after buying an additional 875 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

EFAV opened at $70.35 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $68.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.59. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $64.68 and a 12-month high of $76.51.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities, ex-US and Canada, selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio subject to constraints including sector exposure.

