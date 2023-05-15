Prospera Financial Services Inc Sells 5,811 Shares of Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF (BATS:GTIP)

Prospera Financial Services Inc lowered its stake in Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF (BATS:GTIP – Get Rating) by 52.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,371 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,811 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF Stock Down 0.3 %
Shares of GTIP stock opened at $49.86 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $49.89 and a 200 day moving average of $49.26.
Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF Company Profile
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF (GTIP)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/8 – 5/12
- An Updraft Is Brewing For DraftKings
- PepsiCo Hits “Sweet Spot” For APAC Growth, Macros Agree
- High-Risk Mullen Automotive Continues To Build Momentum
- 3 Recession-Proof Stocks With Nice Dividends
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GTIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF (BATS:GTIP – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.