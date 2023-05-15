Prospera Financial Services Inc Takes $286,000 Position in First Trust Active Factor Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:AFSM)

Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Active Factor Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:AFSM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 12,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc owned 0.05% of First Trust Active Factor Small Cap ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Active Factor Small Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000.

First Trust Active Factor Small Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:AFSM opened at $22.53 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.39. The company has a market cap of $3.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 1.15. First Trust Active Factor Small Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.54 and a fifty-two week high of $25.11.

First Trust Active Factor Small Cap ETF Profile

The First Trust Active Factor Small Cap ETF (AFSM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US small-cap companies that exhibit exposure to one or more investing factors. AFSM was launched on Dec 3, 2019 and is managed by First Trust.

