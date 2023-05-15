Prospera Financial Services Inc Takes $291,000 Position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 7,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 37.9% in the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 18,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,000 after acquiring an additional 5,198 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $374,000. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 32.8% in the fourth quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 34,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after acquiring an additional 8,516 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 344,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,015,000 after acquiring an additional 7,955 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 51,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,085,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares during the period. 68.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kraft Heinz Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of KHC stock opened at $40.66 on Monday. The Kraft Heinz Company has a fifty-two week low of $32.73 and a fifty-two week high of $44.53. The stock has a market cap of $49.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.08. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 9.00%. The business had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 6th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 5th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.63%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Flavio Torres sold 250,571 shares of Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.58, for a total transaction of $9,917,600.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 188,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,479,947.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 25,000 shares of Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $1,025,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 234,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,597,444. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Flavio Torres sold 250,571 shares of Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.58, for a total value of $9,917,600.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 188,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,479,947.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Kraft Heinz from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kraft Heinz in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Kraft Heinz from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Kraft Heinz from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $38.00 price target (up from $36.00) on shares of Kraft Heinz in a report on Thursday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.79.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015, and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

Further Reading

