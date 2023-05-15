Prospera Financial Services Inc Takes Position in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 2,123 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.
Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Entergy in the first quarter worth $29,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Entergy by 1.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 637,493 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $74,429,000 after purchasing an additional 11,568 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in Entergy by 20.0% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 44,607 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,208,000 after purchasing an additional 7,434 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Entergy by 52.8% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 189,102 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $22,074,000 after purchasing an additional 65,376 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in Entergy by 37.7% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 288,794 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,717,000 after purchasing an additional 79,137 shares during the period. 89.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Entergy Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:ETR opened at $107.14 on Monday. Entergy Co. has a twelve month low of $94.94 and a twelve month high of $122.46. The firm has a market cap of $22.65 billion, a PE ratio of 19.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $106.52 and a 200-day moving average of $108.77.
Entergy Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 4th will be issued a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 3rd. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is 77.82%.
Insider Activity at Entergy
In related news, insider Deanna D. Rodriguez sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.96, for a total value of $31,188.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,269 shares in the company, valued at $339,845.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Entergy news, EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.10, for a total transaction of $1,326,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,129 shares in the company, valued at $968,586.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Deanna D. Rodriguez sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.96, for a total value of $31,188.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $339,845.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,092 shares of company stock worth $1,821,838 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research analysts recently commented on ETR shares. StockNews.com cut Entergy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Entergy from $114.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Entergy from $128.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on Entergy in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $116.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Entergy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.35.
About Entergy
Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power and the operations of a natural gas distribution business.
