Prospera Financial Services Inc Trims Holdings in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Prospera Financial Services Inc trimmed its position in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) by 72.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,767 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,739 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Waste Connections during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA raised its position in Waste Connections by 277.8% during the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 272 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new position in Waste Connections during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Waste Connections by 65.3% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 496 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Connections in the third quarter valued at approximately $68,000. 85.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Waste Connections

In other news, Director William J. Razzouk sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.61, for a total value of $135,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $465,277.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director William J. Razzouk sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.61, for a total value of $135,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $465,277.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP James Little sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.87, for a total value of $611,415.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,995,936.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,700 shares of company stock valued at $1,177,955. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Waste Connections Price Performance

WCN stock opened at $143.89 on Monday. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 52-week low of $113.50 and a 52-week high of $148.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.68.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.01. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 11.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

Waste Connections Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.255 per share. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 9th. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.82%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on WCN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Waste Connections from $154.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Waste Connections in a report on Monday, April 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Waste Connections from $158.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 17th. Atb Cap Markets upgraded Waste Connections from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Waste Connections from $165.00 to $161.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $156.22.

About Waste Connections

Waste Connections, Inc engages in the provision of non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, and disposal services. The firm offers its services to residential, commercial, landfill and transfer stations, and industries such as office, apartments multi-family, construction and demolition, property management, retail, restaurant, and manufacturing.

