Proximus PLC (OTCMKTS:BGAOF) Short Interest Down 12.2% in April

Proximus PLC (OTCMKTS:BGAOF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 357,800 shares, a decrease of 12.2% from the April 15th total of 407,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 143.1 days.

Proximus Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:BGAOF opened at $8.54 on Monday. Proximus has a 12 month low of $8.40 and a 12 month high of $16.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.89.

About Proximus

Proximus SA engages in the provision of telecommunication services. It operates its business through the following segments: Consumer Business Unit (CBU); Enterprise Business Unit (EBU); Technology Unit (TEC); Wholesale Unit (WU); International Carrier Services (ICS); and Staff and Support (S&S). The CBU segment sells voice products and services, internet and television, both on fixed mobile networks.

