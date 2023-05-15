Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) Price Target Cut to $1.25 by Analysts at Citigroup

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Citigroup from $3.00 to $1.25 in a research report released on Sunday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Rackspace Technology from $3.00 to $1.50 in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Rackspace Technology from $8.00 to $6.10 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Rackspace Technology from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Rackspace Technology from $6.00 to $3.50 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Rackspace Technology from $2.00 to $1.50 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $3.48.

Get Rackspace Technology alerts:

Rackspace Technology Stock Performance

Shares of Rackspace Technology stock opened at $1.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $246.53 million, a PE ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.80. Rackspace Technology has a 12 month low of $1.05 and a 12 month high of $9.79.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rackspace Technology

Rackspace Technology ( NASDAQ:RXT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. Rackspace Technology had a positive return on equity of 11.24% and a negative net margin of 25.78%. The company had revenue of $758.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $757.27 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rackspace Technology will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Rackspace Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. MQS Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Rackspace Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rackspace Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in Rackspace Technology by 144.4% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 2,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Rackspace Technology by 693.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 2,925 shares in the last quarter.

Rackspace Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rackspace Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rackspace Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.