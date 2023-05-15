Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) Holdings Raised by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 353,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 6,600 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Rayonier were worth $11,651,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RYN. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Rayonier by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 38,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,583,000 after purchasing an additional 8,368 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in Rayonier in the 1st quarter worth about $250,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Rayonier by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 67,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,793,000 after purchasing an additional 12,594 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in Rayonier in the 1st quarter worth about $471,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in Rayonier by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 53,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,191,000 after purchasing an additional 5,816 shares during the last quarter. 82.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Rayonier from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. TheStreet downgraded Rayonier from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Rayonier from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th.

Rayonier Trading Down 1.1 %

RYN stock opened at $29.68 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.69. Rayonier Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.81 and a fifty-two week high of $42.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.17 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.87.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.07). Rayonier had a net margin of 9.94% and a return on equity of 3.44%. The firm had revenue of $179.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.13 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Rayonier Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rayonier Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. Rayonier’s dividend payout ratio is presently 196.55%.

Rayonier Profile

Rayonier, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investment in timberlands. It operates through the following business segments: Southern Timber, Pacific Northwest Timber, New Zealand Timber, Real Estate, Timber Funds and Trading. The Southern Timber, Pacific Northwest Timber and New Zealand Timber segments reflect all activities related to the harvesting of timber and other value-added activities, such as recreational licenses, within each respective geography.

