RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) Stake Boosted by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 63,203 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,391 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in RBC Bearings were worth $13,232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in RBC Bearings by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 16,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,447,000 after buying an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,130,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 182,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,993,000 after acquiring an additional 33,157 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings by 22.5% in the third quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 23,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,794,000 after purchasing an additional 4,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneva Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings by 5.0% in the third quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 574,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,355,000 after purchasing an additional 27,189 shares in the last quarter.

Get RBC Bearings alerts:

RBC Bearings Stock Down 3.7 %

ROLL opened at $212.38 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $223.09 and a 200-day moving average of $228.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.82 and a beta of 1.34. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a 12-month low of $152.90 and a 12-month high of $264.94.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RBC Bearings Company Profile

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on RBC Bearings in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

(Get Rating)

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROLL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for RBC Bearings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RBC Bearings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.