Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) Shares Bought by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,490 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 671 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Regency Centers by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,666,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,436,000,000 after purchasing an additional 76,021 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Regency Centers by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,146,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,325,000 after acquiring an additional 203,115 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Regency Centers by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,923,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,927,000 after acquiring an additional 890,452 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Regency Centers by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,811,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,946,000 after acquiring an additional 282,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its stake in Regency Centers by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,008,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,562,000 after acquiring an additional 73,325 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Lisa Palmer sold 15,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.58, for a total transaction of $995,504.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 106,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,951,480. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Regency Centers Price Performance

Several analysts have weighed in on REG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Regency Centers in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays raised Regency Centers from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.36.

Shares of NASDAQ:REG opened at $58.53 on Monday. Regency Centers Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.97 and a fifty-two week high of $69.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $60.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98. Regency Centers had a return on equity of 6.03% and a net margin of 31.08%. The company had revenue of $314.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Regency Centers Co. will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Regency Centers declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 9th that permits the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 2.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Regency Centers Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.44%. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 115.56%.

Regency Centers Profile

Regency Centers Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of retail shopping centers. Its portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to its neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

