Retirement Income Solutions Inc Purchases 3,000 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Retirement Income Solutions Inc boosted its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 75.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,960 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. DC Investments Management LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at about $114,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth about $225,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth about $206,000. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 15.1% during the first quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 99 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Finally, Aspire Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth about $281,000. Institutional investors own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on GOOGL shares. Roth Mkm raised their price target on Alphabet from $126.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $132.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Barclays increased their price objective on Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on Alphabet from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Alphabet from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.06.

Alphabet Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $117.51 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.10. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.34 and a twelve month high of $122.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.26.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. Alphabet had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 20.58%. The business had revenue of $69.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total value of $3,349,931.34. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 76,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,922,966.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 87,397 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total value of $1,226,179.91. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,012,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $154,510,159.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total value of $3,349,931.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,580 shares in the company, valued at $7,922,966.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 732,217 shares of company stock worth $21,135,371 and have sold 326,208 shares worth $16,803,119. Corporate insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.