Richard J. Mcwhorter Purchases 5,909 Shares of Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBX) Stock

Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBX – Get Rating) CFO Richard J. Mcwhorter bought 5,909 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.84 per share, with a total value of $87,689.56. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 94,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,405,066.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Third Coast Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TCBX opened at $15.70 on Monday. Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.31 and a fifty-two week high of $26.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.58. The firm has a market cap of $213.21 million, a PE ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 0.26.

Third Coast Bancshares Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $16.875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. Third Coast Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,028.66%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Third Coast Bancshares

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Third Coast Bancshares from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 30th. TheStreet cut shares of Third Coast Bancshares from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TCBX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Third Coast Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Third Coast Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $804,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Third Coast Bancshares by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 144,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,328,000 after acquiring an additional 33,526 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Third Coast Bancshares by 189.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 205,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,754,000 after acquiring an additional 134,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fourthstone LLC acquired a new position in shares of Third Coast Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.00% of the company’s stock.

About Third Coast Bancshares

Third Coast Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Third Coast Bank, SSB that provides various commercial banking solutions to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, individual retirement, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

