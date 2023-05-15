RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its position in shares of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) by 55.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 211,051 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 257,675 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in RingCentral were worth $7,471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in RingCentral in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in RingCentral by 51.5% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 886 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RingCentral during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in RingCentral by 17,125.0% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,378 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,370 shares during the period. Finally, Yarbrough Capital LLC acquired a new stake in RingCentral during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.09% of the company’s stock.

Get RingCentral alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

RNG has been the subject of several research reports. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of RingCentral in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of RingCentral in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded RingCentral from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded RingCentral from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of RingCentral from $50.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, RingCentral has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.39.

RingCentral Stock Performance

RingCentral stock opened at $27.40 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.19. RingCentral, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.32 and a 1 year high of $69.79.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The software maker reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $524.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $528.41 million. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 765.97% and a negative net margin of 44.22%. Sell-side analysts predict that RingCentral, Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Mohammed Katibeh sold 4,747 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.43, for a total value of $172,933.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 127,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,628,868.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other RingCentral news, COO Mohammed Katibeh sold 4,747 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.43, for a total value of $172,933.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 127,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,628,868.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Sonalee Elizabeth Parekh sold 4,944 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total value of $182,433.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 129,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,760,284.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,305 shares of company stock valued at $458,254. Company insiders own 6.49% of the company’s stock.

RingCentral Company Profile

(Get Rating)

RingCentral, Inc engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones, and allows for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for RingCentral Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RingCentral and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.