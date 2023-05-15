Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) PT Lowered to $9.00 at Barclays

Posted by on May 15th, 2023

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOODGet Rating) had its price objective cut by Barclays from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a market outperform rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Robinhood Markets in a report on Monday, March 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.73.

Robinhood Markets Price Performance

Shares of Robinhood Markets stock opened at $8.74 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.83 billion, a PE ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.49. Robinhood Markets has a 52-week low of $6.81 and a 52-week high of $12.76.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Baiju Bhatt sold 92,691 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.02, for a total transaction of $836,072.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,005,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,070,061. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Baiju Bhatt sold 92,691 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.02, for a total value of $836,072.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,005,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,070,061. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 23,311 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.41, for a total value of $196,045.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,066,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,970,391.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 417,568 shares of company stock valued at $3,959,236 in the last ninety days. 15.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Robinhood Markets

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOOD. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets during the third quarter worth $2,477,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 1,217.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 140,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 129,560 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets in the third quarter worth $186,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets in the third quarter worth $342,000. Finally, Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc bought a new position in Robinhood Markets in the third quarter valued at about $181,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.81% of the company’s stock.

Robinhood Markets Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company also offers various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is a collection of approximately articles, including guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron's, Reuters, and The Wall Street Journal; lists and alerts, which allow users to create custom watchlists and alerts to monitor securities, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies, as well as cash management services; and offers First trade recommendations to all new customers who have yet to place a trade.

See Also

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD)

Receive News & Ratings for Robinhood Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robinhood Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.