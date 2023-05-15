Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) Shares Sold by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp reduced its stake in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 28,504 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 601 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Rollins were worth $1,042,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Markel Corp grew its position in Rollins by 0.4% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 1,248,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,752,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Rollins by 4.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 228,203 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,999,000 after buying an additional 10,319 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Rollins by 19.1% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 17,031 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $597,000 after buying an additional 2,730 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Rollins by 4.7% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 49,502 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,731,000 after buying an additional 2,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in Rollins by 24.3% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 46,760 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 9,129 shares during the last quarter. 38.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Rollins alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Rollins in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Rollins from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rollins has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

Rollins Price Performance

In related news, Vice Chairman John F. Wilson sold 40,499 shares of Rollins stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.45, for a total transaction of $1,719,182.55. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 743,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,582,460.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 4.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ROL opened at $42.58 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.30 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.79. Rollins, Inc. has a one year low of $31.43 and a one year high of $43.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.53 and its 200-day moving average is $38.16.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $658.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $643.78 million. Rollins had a return on equity of 31.07% and a net margin of 13.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

Rollins Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 9th. Rollins’s payout ratio is currently 67.53%.

About Rollins

(Get Rating)

Rollins, Inc engages in the provision of pest and termite control services through its wholly-owned subsidiaries to both residential and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, Central America, South America, the Caribbean, the Middle East, Asia, the Mediterranean, Europe, Africa, Mexico, and Australia.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Rollins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rollins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.