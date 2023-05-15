Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires 102,208 Shares of RGC Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGCO)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in RGC Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGCO – Get Rating) by 48.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 314,112 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 102,208 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in RGC Resources were worth $6,926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in RGCO. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in RGC Resources by 11.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,921 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in RGC Resources by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 13,501 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 659 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of RGC Resources by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 15,485 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 1,527 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in RGC Resources by 14.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,968 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of RGC Resources by 30.2% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 23,275 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares during the period.

RGC Resources Stock Performance

Shares of RGC Resources stock opened at $18.71 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.70 million, a P/E ratio of -143.92 and a beta of -0.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.72. RGC Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.01 and a 12 month high of $24.55.

RGC Resources Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 17th will be given a $0.1975 dividend. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 14th. RGC Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -476.92%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on RGC Resources in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

RGC Resources Profile

RGC Resources, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial users in its service territory. The firm operates through the following segments: Gas Utility, Investment in Affiliates, and Parent and Other. The Gas Utility segment focuses on tariff rates and other regulatory mechanisms through which it provides for the sale and distribution of natural gas to customers.

