Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires 305,397 Shares of Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Rating) by 6,786.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 309,897 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 305,397 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Flex were worth $6,650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FLEX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Flex by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 363,665 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,745,000 after acquiring an additional 33,349 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Flex by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 590,073 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,946,000 after acquiring an additional 44,642 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Flex by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 130,278 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,417,000 after acquiring an additional 16,073 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Flex by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 86,350 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,600,000 after acquiring an additional 853 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Flex during the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. Institutional investors own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

In other Flex news, CAO Daniel Wendler sold 1,512 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.95, for a total value of $33,188.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $400,938.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Flex news, Director Erin Mcsweeney sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.60, for a total value of $206,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $603,765.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Daniel Wendler sold 1,512 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.95, for a total transaction of $33,188.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $400,938.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,216 shares of company stock valued at $579,973 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FLEX opened at $23.61 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $10.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.41, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.87. Flex Ltd. has a one year low of $13.63 and a one year high of $25.12.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FLEX. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Flex from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Flex in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Flex presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.75.

Flex Ltd. operates as a manufacturing services company. It delivers technology innovation, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions to diverse industries and end markets. The firm operates through the following segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS) and Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS). The Flex Agility Solutions segment comprised of Communications, Enterprise and Cloud (CEC) includes data infrastructure, edge infrastructure and communications infrastructure, Lifestyle includes appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility and audio and, Consumer Devices include mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

