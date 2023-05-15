Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires Shares of 430,846 SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 430,846 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,113,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. U S Global Investors Inc. raised its stake in shares of SkyWest by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 3,513,646 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $58,010,000 after acquiring an additional 395,123 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in SkyWest by 1,409.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 422,199 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,180,000 after buying an additional 394,231 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in SkyWest by 546.4% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 426,424 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,934,000 after buying an additional 360,459 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of SkyWest by 187.5% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 484,357 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,974,000 after buying an additional 315,893 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of SkyWest by 14.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,442,697 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $70,472,000 after acquiring an additional 306,987 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James upgraded SkyWest from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SkyWest in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of SkyWest from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.75.

SkyWest Price Performance

SkyWest stock opened at $26.10 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.15 and a beta of 1.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.72 and a 200-day moving average of $19.94. SkyWest, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.76 and a 1 year high of $29.31.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The transportation company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $691.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $673.84 million. SkyWest had a net margin of 1.12% and a return on equity of 3.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SkyWest, Inc. will post -1.59 EPS for the current year.

SkyWest Company Profile

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

