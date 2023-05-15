Russell Investments Group Ltd. Boosts Stake in TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 110,850 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,579 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in TransMedics Group were worth $6,842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TMDX. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TransMedics Group during the third quarter valued at $32,227,000. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TransMedics Group during the third quarter worth about $18,192,000. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of TransMedics Group during the third quarter worth about $15,844,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in TransMedics Group by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,198,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,771,000 after acquiring an additional 304,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in TransMedics Group by 81.3% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 597,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,879,000 after acquiring an additional 267,922 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

Get TransMedics Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cowen increased their target price on TransMedics Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer raised their price target on TransMedics Group from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of TransMedics Group from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of TransMedics Group from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of TransMedics Group from $67.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.29.

Insider Buying and Selling

TransMedics Group Trading Down 1.8 %

In other news, Director David Weill sold 5,934 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.69, for a total value of $455,078.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $766,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, Director David Weill sold 5,934 shares of TransMedics Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.69, for a total transaction of $455,078.46. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $766,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Tamer I. Khayal sold 4,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.15, for a total transaction of $285,510.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,195. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 146,460 shares of company stock valued at $11,174,974. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TMDX stock opened at $75.68 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.66 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 9.79, a current ratio of 9.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. TransMedics Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.01 and a fifty-two week high of $90.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $75.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.14.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.17. TransMedics Group had a negative net margin of 23.76% and a negative return on equity of 18.30%. The firm had revenue of $41.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.38) earnings per share. TransMedics Group’s revenue was up 161.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that TransMedics Group, Inc. will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

TransMedics Group Profile

(Get Rating)

TransMedics Group, Inc operates as a commercial stage medical technology company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of organ care system platform. It focuses on the preservation of human organs for transplant in a near-physiologic condition to address the limitations of cold storage organ preservation.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TransMedics Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransMedics Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.