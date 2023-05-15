Russell Investments Group Ltd. Cuts Holdings in ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 95,106 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,575 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in ArcBest were worth $6,661,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ARCB. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of ArcBest by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,737 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of ArcBest by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,501 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,972,000 after buying an additional 1,061 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ArcBest by 55.3% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,678 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after buying an additional 4,871 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of ArcBest by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 21,438 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,726,000 after buying an additional 2,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new position in ArcBest in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,461,000. 88.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ArcBest alerts:

ArcBest Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ARCB opened at $87.42 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $91.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.87. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.33. ArcBest Co. has a one year low of $65.88 and a one year high of $104.87.

ArcBest Dividend Announcement

ArcBest ( NASDAQ:ARCB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by ($0.55). The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. ArcBest had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 27.05%. ArcBest’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.08 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that ArcBest Co. will post 8.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 9th. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.06%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ARCB shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on ArcBest from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Cowen raised their price objective on ArcBest from $124.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on ArcBest from $114.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on ArcBest in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America downgraded ArcBest from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $101.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.25.

ArcBest Profile

(Get Rating)

ArcBest Corp. is a logistics company which provides end-to-end supply chain services with a focus on innovation. It operates through the following business segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment includes national, inter-regional, and regional transportation of general commodities through standard, expedited, and guaranteed less-than-truckload services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARCB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ArcBest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArcBest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.