Russell Investments Group Ltd. Cuts Stake in Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its position in Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Rating) by 34.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 119,663 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,671 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Harmony Biosciences were worth $6,593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HRMY. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Harmony Biosciences by 2,645.8% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Harmony Biosciences by 49.8% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 999 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its stake in Harmony Biosciences by 103.6% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Harmony Biosciences by 39.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its position in Harmony Biosciences by 22.9% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Harmony Biosciences alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Harmony Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded Harmony Biosciences from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Harmony Biosciences from $49.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Harmony Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.89.

Harmony Biosciences Stock Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ HRMY opened at $36.13 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.92. The company has a quick ratio of 4.85, a current ratio of 4.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.81 and a 52 week high of $62.08. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.45.

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $128.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.73 million. Harmony Biosciences had a return on equity of 49.67% and a net margin of 40.19%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Harmony Biosciences Profile

(Get Rating)

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders in the United States. Its product, WAKIX is a medication for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Harmony Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harmony Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.