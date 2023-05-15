Russell Investments Group Ltd. Cuts Stock Holdings in APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 364,533 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,259 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in APi Group were worth $6,857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of APi Group by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,749,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,811,000 after buying an additional 232,473 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of APi Group by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 10,698,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,248,000 after buying an additional 594,997 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in APi Group by 2.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,086,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,227,000 after purchasing an additional 106,669 shares in the last quarter. ADW Capital Management LLC raised its position in APi Group by 1.9% during the first quarter. ADW Capital Management LLC now owns 3,100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,193,000 after purchasing an additional 57,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG raised its position in APi Group by 17.4% during the first quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 3,066,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,497,000 after purchasing an additional 454,998 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on APG. Barclays raised their price target on APi Group from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Citigroup boosted their target price on APi Group from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on APi Group from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.83.

NYSE:APG opened at $22.59 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.81 and a 200 day moving average of $20.54. APi Group Co. has a 52 week low of $13.09 and a 52 week high of $24.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.54.

APi Group (NYSE:APG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. APi Group had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 17.49%. APi Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that APi Group Co. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

APi Group Corporation provides safety, specialty, and industrial services in North America, Europe, Australia, and the Asian-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Safety Services, Specialty Services, and Industrial Services. The Safety Services segment offers safety solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection solutions; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning solutions; and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, monitoring, and service of these integrated systems.

