Russell Investments Group Ltd. Cuts Stock Holdings in Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 158,400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 10,551 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Methode Electronics were worth $7,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Methode Electronics by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,369 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Methode Electronics in the 4th quarter valued at $337,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Methode Electronics during the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Methode Electronics by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,169 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,516,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the period. Finally, Aviance Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Methode Electronics by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 29,650 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. 95.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MEI shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Methode Electronics from $52.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Monday, March 13th. StockNews.com upgraded Methode Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.

NYSE:MEI opened at $40.87 on Monday. Methode Electronics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.91 and a 1-year high of $51.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.77 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 2.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.85.

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.14). Methode Electronics had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 9.29%. The business had revenue of $280.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $284.50 million. On average, research analysts expect that Methode Electronics, Inc. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. Methode Electronics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.35%.

Methode Electronics, Inc engages in the manufacture of component and subsystem devices. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Interface, Industrial, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electromechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers.

