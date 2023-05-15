Russell Investments Group Ltd. Decreases Position in Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB – Get Rating) by 24.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 39,950 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 12,757 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Mesa Laboratories were worth $6,640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Mesa Laboratories by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 1,500 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Mesa Laboratories by 83.1% in the fourth quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 191,816 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $31,882,000 after buying an additional 87,031 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Mesa Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Mesa Laboratories by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,597 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,094,000 after buying an additional 1,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. purchased a new stake in Mesa Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MLAB opened at $156.20 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Mesa Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $114.21 and a twelve month high of $226.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $169.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $172.91. The stock has a market cap of $835.05 million, a P/E ratio of -538.62 and a beta of 0.73.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. Mesa Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently -220.69%.

In other news, CFO John Sakys sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.62, for a total value of $429,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,664,027.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,028 shares of company stock valued at $1,018,145. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Mesa Laboratories, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of instruments and disposable products utilized in healthcare, pharmaceutical, food and beverage, medical device, and petrochemical industries. It operates through the following segments: Sterilization and Disinfection Control, Instruments, Continuous Monitoring, and Biopharmaceutical Development.

