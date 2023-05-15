Russell Investments Group Ltd. Decreases Stake in AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 62,219 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,940 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in AppFolio were worth $6,557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of AppFolio by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,557 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of AppFolio by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 5,180 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of AppFolio by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,328 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,144,000 after acquiring an additional 2,509 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new stake in shares of AppFolio during the 3rd quarter worth about $260,000. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of AppFolio by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 69,356 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,263,000 after acquiring an additional 7,026 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

Get AppFolio alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

APPF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their price target on AppFolio from $141.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. TheStreet raised AppFolio from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised AppFolio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on AppFolio from $100.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.00.

AppFolio Trading Down 1.7 %

NASDAQ:APPF opened at $141.33 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.86 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.58. AppFolio, Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.15 and a 12-month high of $148.17.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The software maker reported ($0.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by ($0.52). The company had revenue of $136.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.34 million. AppFolio had a negative net margin of 17.69% and a negative return on equity of 34.11%. Research analysts forecast that AppFolio, Inc. will post -1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About AppFolio

(Get Rating)

AppFolio, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based business software solutions, services, and data analytics for the real estate industry. The firm offers AppFolio Property Manager, a property management solution designed to address the operational and business requirements of property management companies and their business ecosystems and AppFolio Investment Management, a cloud-based software solution for real estate investment managers of various sizes that provides tools and services designed to streamline their real estate investment management businesses.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APPF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AppFolio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppFolio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.