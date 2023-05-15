Russell Investments Group Ltd. Grows Position in DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 783,717 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 54,900 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in DHT were worth $6,954,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in DHT during the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in DHT in the 3rd quarter valued at $79,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of DHT by 64.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,598 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 4,155 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in DHT during the 2nd quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in DHT during the 2nd quarter valued at about $82,000. 54.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get DHT alerts:

DHT Stock Performance

Shares of DHT stock opened at $8.35 on Monday. DHT Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.27 and a 12-month high of $12.13. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 11.76 and a beta of -0.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.72.

DHT Cuts Dividend

DHT ( NYSE:DHT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shipping company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.07). DHT had a net margin of 22.92% and a return on equity of 10.65%. The firm had revenue of $93.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.14) earnings per share. DHT’s revenue was up 142.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that DHT Holdings, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.02%. DHT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 129.58%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DHT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of DHT from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. StockNews.com downgraded DHT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of DHT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised DHT from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th.

DHT Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DHT Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of a fleet of crude oil tankers. It operates through its integrated management companies in Monaco, Singapore, and Oslo, Norway. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DHT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DHT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.