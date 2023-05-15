Russell Investments Group Ltd. Grows Position in ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB – Get Rating) by 18.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 157,369 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,149 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in ESAB were worth $7,384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its position in ESAB by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 4,710,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,007,000 after purchasing an additional 364,763 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of ESAB by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,851,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,480,000 after buying an additional 70,560 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in ESAB by 24.0% during the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,988,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,686,000 after purchasing an additional 578,482 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of ESAB during the second quarter worth approximately $54,191,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of ESAB by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 879,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,350,000 after acquiring an additional 87,535 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

Get ESAB alerts:

ESAB Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE ESAB opened at $59.45 on Monday. ESAB Co. has a 12-month low of $32.12 and a 12-month high of $63.32. The company has a market cap of $3.58 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $58.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.25.

ESAB Increases Dividend

ESAB ( NYSE:ESAB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $664.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $613.50 million. ESAB had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 18.50%. Research analysts anticipate that ESAB Co. will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. This is a boost from ESAB’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. ESAB’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.08%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on ESAB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of ESAB from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of ESAB from $73.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on ESAB from $68.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on ESAB in a report on Monday, March 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock.

Insider Transactions at ESAB

In other news, Director Christopher M. Hix sold 837 shares of ESAB stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.62, for a total transaction of $48,227.94. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,111,427.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Christopher M. Hix sold 837 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.62, for a total transaction of $48,227.94. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 36,644 shares in the company, valued at $2,111,427.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher M. Hix sold 4,721 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.65, for a total value of $272,165.65. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,384,576.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 12,941 shares of company stock worth $765,849. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

ESAB Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ESAB Corporation engages in the formulation, development, manufacture, and supply of consumable products and equipment for use in cutting, joining, and automated welding, as well as gas control equipment. Its comprehensive range of welding consumables includes electrodes, cored and solid wires, and fluxes using a range of specialty and other materials; and cutting consumables comprising electrodes, nozzles, shields, and tips.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ESAB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ESAB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.